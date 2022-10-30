Campus Location: Brisbane, Australia | Melbourne, Australia | North Sydney, Australia

Opportunity available to Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only

Work closely with respective Indigenous Higher Education Unit Coordinators and as part of the First Peoples Directorate

Be responsible for the delivery of National prospective student communications and leadership of innovative engagement activities

Full time, fixed-term position for a period of 16 months, based at either Melbourne, North Sydney or Brisbane (preferred location)

About ACU:

Australian Catholic University (ACU) is an inclusive community which welcomes students and staff of all beliefs. ACU has over 2,500 staff supporting more than 34,000 students across eight campuses - Ballarat, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, North Sydney, Strathfield, Blacktown and Rome.

As valued members of our community, all staff members are expected to have an understanding of ACU's mission and values and to demonstrate an active contribution to them.

About First Peoples Directorate:

The First Peoples Directorate incorporating Indigenous Higher Education Units (IHEU) is responsible for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education outcomes, to provide leadership in: Facilitating success of current Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students; Engagement with prospective Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students; Building sustainable partnerships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities; Developing cultural competency across ACU; Embedding First Peoples' perspectives in curriculum and research; Enabling culturally safe environments to enhance the belonging of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples The First Peoples Directorate focus exclusively on First Peoples strategic leadership aligned with current higher education sector practices. This focus includes the progress the implementation of the ACU Reconciliation Action Plan and the Cultural Capability Strategy that underpin the University's commitment to improving educational outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

About the role:

Working closely with respective IHEU Coordinators and as part of the First Peoples (FP) Directorate team, the National Outreach Officer is responsible for the delivery of National prospective student communications and leadership of innovative engagement activities to attract and convert prospective students across Brisbane, ACT, New South Wales and Victorian campuses.

More specifically, the role entails:

Working collaboratively with IHEU's, Faculties, Marketing and the Equity Pathways team of each campus to enhance recruitment opportunities and support local marketing and communication strategies.

Utilising a thorough understanding of the breadth and depth of ACU courses, programs, campus amenities and student services available in all state campuses, specifically the Away From Base courses and the support offered by the IHEUs.

Leading and coordinating with respective IHEU's to deliver outreach programs, activities and events that communicate the unique ACU experience ACU to prospective students and to maximise conversion to application and enrolment. Involvement in community outreach programs, activities and events may involve direct contact with children and vulnerable peoples.

You will need to have:

Identification as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. Australian Catholic University considers that being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander origin is a genuine occupational qualification for this role.

Proven ability to communicate effectively and positively influence Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's thinking.

A relevant degree preferably in Education or Marketing, with relevant experience or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training.

Demonstrated experience developing and leading culturally informed future student recruitment programs, events, workshops and activities that support organisational goals and meet agreed performance targets, preferably within the higher education sector

Proven ability to contribute positively as part of a small team and independently, setting priorities and managing time effectively to complete multiple and complex tasks.

Proven well-developed interpersonal and relationship management skills with the ability to interact with University staff across all levels and with external stakeholders.

Demonstrated administrative, organisational skills, problem solving and decision-making abilities.

ACU considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under s 42 of the Discrimination Act 1991 (ACT)/ s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW), s 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld)/ sub-s 56(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (SA)/ sub-s 26(3) or s 28 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic).

This position requires a Working with Children Check (WWCC) and/or Working with Vulnerable People Check (WWVP) (ACT only).

The University pursues an excellence agenda and offers an environment where staff are welcomed and safe, and valued through development, participation and involvement.

ACU is committed to diversity and social inclusion in its employment practices. Applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and people from culturally diverse groups are encouraged.



