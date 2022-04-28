Campus Location: Sydney, Australia

Job No: APTAV105823#003

Pivotal role to support the success of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in higher education

Full time, fixed term role to 31 December 2022, based at the Blacktown campus

Opportunity available to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander candidates only

About ACU:

Australian Catholic University (ACU) is an inclusive community which welcomes students and staff of all beliefs. ACU has over 2,500 staff supporting more than 34,000 students across eight campuses - Ballarat, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, North Sydney, Strathfield, Blacktown and Rome.

As valued members of our community, all staff members are expected to have an understanding of ACU's mission and values and to demonstrate an active contribution to them.

About the First Peoples Directorate:

The First Peoples Directorate, incorporating the Indigenous Higher Education Units, is responsible for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education outcomes and providing leadership to facilitate the success of current Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and engaging with prospective Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students. It also aims to build sustainable partnerships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, developing cultural competency across ACU and embedding First Peoples' perspectives in curriculum and research. The First Peoples Directorate focus exclusively on First Peoples strategic leadership aligned with current higher education sector practices.

About the role:

As the Indigenous Student Success Officer (Blacktown), you'll enable the success of undergraduate and postgraduate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, through the provision of a range of effective cultural, academic and personal support services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

More specifically this role entails:

Working collaboratively across the University to support student participation and success and enrich the University experience for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students at the Blacktown, North Sydney and Strathfield campuses.

Building and maintaining strong external and internal partnerships to support the success of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education.

Collaborating with the Equity Pathways and Future Students teams to attract Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and promote ACU programs and services.

Evaluating and reporting program outcomes as directed by Coordinator Indigenous Higher Education Unit.

The Indigenous Student Success Officer (Blacktown) position is located at Strathfield Campus but will be required to travel to the Blacktown campus on a regular basis. As a member of the IHEU team you may be required to deliver engagement activities at North Sydney campus and be available for week-end work to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

You will need to have:

Identification as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. Australian Catholic University considers that being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander origin is a genuine occupational qualification for this role.

Proven ability to communicate effectively and provide high quality and appropriate support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

A relevant degree preferably in Education or Communication, with relevant experience or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training.

Proven ability to work as part of a team and independently, setting priorities and managing time effectively to complete multiple simultaneous and complex tasks while working across multiple locations.

Proven well-developed interpersonal and relationship management skills with the ability to interact with University staff across all levels and with external stakeholders.

Demonstrated administrative, organisational skills, problem solving and decision-making abilities.

This position requires a Working with Children Check (WWCC) and/or Working with Vulnerable People Check (WWVP) (ACT only).

While this role is located at the Blacktown Campus, the successful candidate will be required to travel to the Strathfield campus on a regular basis.

The University pursues an excellence agenda and offers an environment where staff are welcomed and safe, and valued through development, participation and involvement.

How to Apply:

Total remuneration valued to $107,300 - $116,130 total rem (pro rata) pa, including salary component $90,670 - $98,131 (pro rata) pa (HEW 7), employer contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

General enquiries can be sent to Fiona Manoa, Manager First Peoples at: fiona.manoa@acu.edu.au

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.

ACU considers that being Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under s 42 of the Discrimination Act 1991 (ACT)/ s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW), s 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld)/ sub-s 56(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (SA)/ sub-s 26(3) or s 28 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic)

ACU is committed to diversity and social inclusion in its employment practices. Applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and people from culturally diverse groups are encouraged.

Advertised: 7-APR-2022

Applications close: 28-APR-2022 at 11:59pm AUS Eastern Standard Time