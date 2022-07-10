Agency Purpose

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is an independent statutory authority established by the Australian Government to maintain an impartial and independent electoral system for eligible voters through active electoral roll management, efficient delivery of polling services, and targeted education and public awareness programs.

The AEC’s values and commitments

The AEC values and commitments are an essential component of our operating environment and frame how AEC staff work. The AEC's focus is on electoral integrity through the values of quality, agility and professionalism.

The Team

If you’re passionate about Australia’s democracy, and bringing your communication expertise to support First Nations peoples and communities – we have the job for you!

You will join a collaborative and driven team of communications professionals working to deliver national and targeted communication and advertising campaigns, activities to support awareness and participation in electoral events and the broader electoral system, among all Australians. This includes focused activities on specialist audiences including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The Communications Section is a part of the Electoral Integrity and Communications Branch In the lead up to and during an electoral event you’ll deliver critical activities in a high-pressured environment, working with an expanded team.

While the team is based in National Office in Canberra, applicants from across Australia working from an AEC state/territory office will be considered.

The Opportunity

As Assistant Director you will drive the strategic development and delivery of the AEC’s external communication approach to enhance Indigenous Australians electoral participation.

You will collaborate with colleagues in communication and community engagement areas of the AEC on targeted communication activities to increase electoral awareness and participation by Indigenous Australians. Your role will include activities in the area of strategic communications, campaign, public relations and community/stakeholder outreach.

You’re the right person if you’re able to draw on your experience in delivering communication strategies and campaigns, including to diverse and specialist audiences, to help people enrol and vote.

The Assistant Director is a leadership role, and your knowledge and expertise will play an important part in contributing to the participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australian elections. Indigenous Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

It’s an exciting opportunity for a creative and skilled communication professional to use their experience working with a talented small team on some of the largest and most impactful campaigns around.

To excel you’ll have:

An understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, experiences, and communication preferences, to deliver culturally appropriate communication activities.

Demonstrated ability to plan, implement and evaluate a culturally appropriate and accessible communications strategy to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Proven experience and demonstrated knowledge in strategic communications development and delivery, including campaigns.

Demonstrated ability to work independently, within a team and under broad direction in a fast-paced environment.

The ability to communicate to manage stakeholder relationships and to negotiate outcomes, including across geographically dispersed locations.

Demonstrated good judgement, the ability to think strategically on complex issues and provide analysis to identify and drive change when it’s needed

Strong project management skills – including the ability to multitask, meet deadlines, and build relationships with business areas and external suppliers

Eligibility