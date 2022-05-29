Agency Purpose

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is an independent statutory authority established by the Australian Government to maintain an impartial and independent electoral system for eligible voters through active electoral roll management, efficient delivery of polling services, and targeted education and public awareness programs.

The AEC’s values and commitments

The AEC values and commitments are an essential component of our operating environment and frame how AEC staff work. The AEC's focus is on electoral integrity through the values of quality, agility and professionalism.

The Team

You will join a collaborative and driven team of communications professionals working to deliver national and targeted communication campaigns and activities to support awareness and participation in electrol events and the broader electrol system, among all Australians. This includes focused activities on specialist audiences including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The Communications Section is a part of the Electrol Intefrity and Communications Branch.

The Opportunity

As Assistant Director you will drive the strategic development and delivery of the AEC's external communication approach to enhance Indigenous Australians electrol particiaption.

You will collaborate with colleagues in communication and community engagement areas of the AEC on targeted communication activities to increase electrol awareness and participation by Indigenous Australians. Your role will include activities in the area of strategic communications, campaign, public relations and community/steakeholder outreach.

The Assistant Director is a leadership role, and your knowledge and expertise will play an impotant part in contributing to the participation of Aboriginal anf Torres Strait Islander people in Australian elections. Indigenous Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

To excel you'll have:

An understanding of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait islander culture and experiences and ability to deliver this in culturally appropriate communications activities.

Demonstrated ability to plan, implement and evalaute a culturally appropriate and accessible communications strategy to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Proven experience and demonstrated knowledge in strategic communications development and delivery, including campaigns.

Demonstrated ability to work independently,and a commitment to working within a team,to acheive positive results and support the agency's strategic direction.

The ability to think strategically and analyse information to identify how things can be done better; and to drive change whien it's needed.

Proven ability to communicate with influence,negotiate outcomes and manage stakeholder relationships,including across geographically dispersed locations

Proven ability to porvide analysis and judgement on complex issues and contribute to the preparation, management and coordination of communication activities and/or project management.

Demonstrated good judgement,including evaluating and managing risks, and will work in a fast-paced environment.

Eligibility