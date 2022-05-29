Agency Purpose
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is an independent statutory authority established by the Australian Government to maintain an impartial and independent electoral system for eligible voters through active electoral roll management, efficient delivery of polling services, and targeted education and public awareness programs.
The AEC’s values and commitments
The AEC values and commitments are an essential component of our operating environment and frame how AEC staff work. The AEC's focus is on electoral integrity through the values of quality, agility and professionalism.
The Team
You will join a collaborative and driven team of communications professionals working to deliver national and targeted communication campaigns and activities to support awareness and participation in electrol events and the broader electrol system, among all Australians. This includes focused activities on specialist audiences including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
The Communications Section is a part of the Electrol Intefrity and Communications Branch.
The Opportunity
As Assistant Director you will drive the strategic development and delivery of the AEC's external communication approach to enhance Indigenous Australians electrol particiaption.
You will collaborate with colleagues in communication and community engagement areas of the AEC on targeted communication activities to increase electrol awareness and participation by Indigenous Australians. Your role will include activities in the area of strategic communications, campaign, public relations and community/steakeholder outreach.
The Assistant Director is a leadership role, and your knowledge and expertise will play an impotant part in contributing to the participation of Aboriginal anf Torres Strait Islander people in Australian elections. Indigenous Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.
To excel you'll have:
- An understanding of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait islander culture and experiences and ability to deliver this in culturally appropriate communications activities.
- Demonstrated ability to plan, implement and evalaute a culturally appropriate and accessible communications strategy to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
- Proven experience and demonstrated knowledge in strategic communications development and delivery, including campaigns.
- Demonstrated ability to work independently,and a commitment to working within a team,to acheive positive results and support the agency's strategic direction.
- The ability to think strategically and analyse information to identify how things can be done better; and to drive change whien it's needed.
- Proven ability to communicate with influence,negotiate outcomes and manage stakeholder relationships,including across geographically dispersed locations
- Proven ability to porvide analysis and judgement on complex issues and contribute to the preparation, management and coordination of communication activities and/or project management.
- Demonstrated good judgement,including evaluating and managing risks, and will work in a fast-paced environment.
Eligibility
- AEC employees must be Australian citizens.
- Any person who is, and seen to be active in political affairs, and intends to publicly carry on this activity, may compromise the strict neutrality of the AEC and cannot be considered.
- Applicants are required to consent to, undergo, obtain and maintain a character clearance.
- Applicants are required to consent to, undergo, obtain and maintain the security clearance required for this role.
- Applicants are required to meet the conditions of the AEC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy which outlines that all AEC staff must have received their recommended primary (general population) dosage of any Approved Vaccine at that time, or have an exemption approved by an AEC Delegate. Currently, primary doses means you have had two doses of an approved vaccine. However if you are required under state or territory guidelines to have a booster vaccination to perform particular duties, you will be required to have additional dose(s) when eligible.The Federal Government recommendations on primary doses may change over time and the recommendations of that time will apply as the AEC definition.