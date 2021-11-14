Agency Purpose

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is an independent statutory authority established by the Australian Government to maintain an impartial and independent electoral system for eligible voters through active electoral roll management, efficient delivery of polling services, and targeted education and public awareness programs.

The AEC’s values and commitments

The AEC values and commitments are an essential component of our operating environment and frame how AEC staff work. The AEC's focus is on electoral integrity through the values of quality, agility and professionalism.

The Team

You will join the Indigenous Electoral Participation Program (IEPP) team. A team of enthusiastic and passionate people who are committed to ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a bigger voice in elections through promoting:

Enrolling to vote

Voting

Opportunities to work at the election.

The Opportunity

You will play an important part in building a bigger voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australian elections. You will be involved in every aspect of how culturally appropriate electoral services are planned, developed, and delivered in VIC and TAS.

Your knowledge and expertise will help the IEPP to succeed in making Australian elections more accessible for First Nations people.

To excel you:

Understand the challenges and opportunities First Nations people experience

Know how to communicate in a culturally safe, culturally appropriate way and can work with team members, business areas and external stakeholders at all levels

Know how to involve First Nations people when working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities; and/or providing government services and strategies

Can analyse information to identify how things can be done better. You can drive change when it’s needed

Eligibility