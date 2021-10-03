Agency Purpose

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is an independent statutory authority established by the Australian Government to maintain an impartial and independent electoral system for eligible voters through active electoral roll management, efficient delivery of polling services, and targeted education and public awareness programs.

The AEC’s values and commitments

The AEC values and commitments are an essential component of our operating environment and frame how AEC staff work. The AEC's focus is on electoral integrity through the values of quality, agility and professionalism.

The Team

You will join the Community and International Engagement Section and work with the Indigenous Electoral Participation Program (IEPP). The team includes passionate people who are committed to ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a bigger voice in elections through promoting:

Enrolling to vote

Voting

Opportunities to work at the election.

The Community and International Engagement Section is also responsible for working with other members of the community who may experience barriers to electoral participation such as people with a disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, young people, people without a fixed address and people in prison.

The Opportunity

You will play an important part in building a bigger voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australian elections.

As the Assistant Director, you will manage a range of national projects and programs in relation to the IEPP. You will work with the AEC’s IEPP network to deliver culturally appropriate electoral services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people nationally. You will contribute to Section planning and aligning longer term plans with agency goals and objectives. You will work closely with government and community organisations.

The Assistant Director is a leadership role. Your knowledge and expertise will help the IEPP to succeed in making Australian elections more accessible for culturally diverse people.

This is an Identified Position. Indigenous Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

To excel you’ll have:

understand the challenges and opportunities First Nations people experience

know how to communicate in a culturally safe, culturally appropriate way and can work with team members, business areas and external stakeholders at all levels

know how to involve First Nations people when working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and/or providing government services and strategies

be able to analyse information to identify how things can be done better. You can drive change when it’s needed and think strategically

be able to guide and lead a small team

be able to demonstrate your ability to work independently and have a strong commitment to working within a team to achieve positive results and support the AEC’s strategic direction.

Eligibility