ATTENTION APPLICANTS: Applications must be emailed to William.Stock@davidsonwp.com, with the subject line of ‘PN1009 Director TUMRA'

Do not click the 'Apply' button found in this portal.

PN1009 DIRECTOR TUMRA (Traditional Use of Marine Resources Agreements)

EL2

Contact Officer: William Stock – Davidson Recruitment – (07) 3023 1029

The Position

This position requires a detailed understanding of the cultural connection of Traditional Owners with the Great Barrier Reef. The position will work closely with Great Barrier Reef Traditional Owners and other First Nations people including remote communities, corporations and bodies established to assist First Nations people and business.

The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under subsection 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 and is only open only to First Nations applicants (further information is provided in the eligibility requirements section below).

The current position is ongoing however through this process may create a merit pool to fill similar ongoing and non-ongoing positions that become available within the next 18 months.

RecruitAbility applies to this vacancy. Under the RecruitAbility scheme, you will be invited to participate in further assessment activity for the vacancy if you choose to apply under the scheme; declare you have a disability; and meet the minimum requirements for the job. For more information visit: https://www.apsc.gov.au/recruitability

How to apply for the position

Please ensure you read the instructions carefully, noting failure to address identified requirements may lead to your application being deemed ineligible.

You will be required to prepare a response document (“pitch”) in MSWord or PDF format using standard margins and size 11 Arial font.

Please prepare a ‘pitch’ (cover letter), which does not exceed two pages, in relation to the advertised role, outlining:

how your experience, abilities, knowledge and personal qualities would enable you to perform the duties and meet the technical and behavioural capabilities of the role, any specific examples or achievements that demonstrate your ability to perform the role, how you meet the eligibility requirements and qualifications for the position.

When you include an example, you should explain;

your personal role in the task,

the methods you used,

any barriers you were able to overcome, and

the outcome.

When crafting your response, we encourage you to review ‘Cracking the Code’ and the relevant Australian Public Service Work Level Standards which can be found on the Australian Public Service Commission website: www.apsc.gov.au.

Your application must include:

a completed Applicant Details Form your ‘pitch’ (as described above) proof of Australian citizenship a current curriculum vitae (resume) that includes an outline of your career history

qualifications and/or formal/informal training relevant to the position, and contact details for at least two recent referees, one of whom should be your current supervisor must be provided to be considered a valid application.

Applicants are advised to read the Tools and Tips provided on the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority Careers website.

For further details, please refer to the Davidson website.

Applications should be emailed to William.Stock@davidsonwp.com, with the subject line of ‘PN1009 Director TUMRA’